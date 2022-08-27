Air India to restore employee salaries to pre-Covid levels from September 1￼

With the aviation industry in full swing, the airlines have started restoring the salaries of their employees to pre-Covid levels. On Friday, the Tata group-owned Air India informed its staff that their pay will be reinstated from September 1.

Besides, the carrier has announced that it will revise crew layover allowances and meal arrangements from September 1.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said in a communication to the employees that the airline will be “restoring the salary reduction for all employees with effect from September 1, 2022”.

The country’s largest carrier, IndiGo, is also planning to fully restore the salaries of its pilots to pre-pandemic levels from November, according to sources. SpiceJet and Vistara have also raised the salaries of their pilots.

As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the aviation industry, the carriers employed cost-cutting measures to manage their financials. In most cases, the salaries were cut to an extent of 30%.