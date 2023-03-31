Air India to introduce premium economy class in US flights

Air India on Friday said it will introduce premium economy class for travel from May 15 in select flights to the US.

The premium economy class will initially be available in select flights operated with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York routes.

In a release, the airline said it has “opened sale for the new cabin, for travel starting May 15, 2023, becoming the first and only Indian carrier to offer the choice of four cabin classes – First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy”.

AI chief sees end to price wars after airline mergersThe premium economy class seats will also be rolled out on several other routes, it said.

The loss-making airline, which is now owned by the Tata Group, in November last year revealed plans to add premium economy class in some of its aircraft.

“We are introducing premium economy experience for our customers on select flights for now, with a plan to extend it to many more routes soon, as we rapidly expand and modernise our fleet,” Campbell Wilson, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Air India, said.

The popularity of premium economy has grown among travellers around the world, as people are increasingly opting for upgraded, yet affordable flying experiences, he said.

The new service has been designed for customers who do not mind paying a reasonable premium over economy class fares, Air India said without disclosing pricing details.

Air India has embarked on a five-year transformation plan.