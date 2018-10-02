Air India to fly Jumbo planes during festive season; check routes and other details here

Air India’s jumbo plane has 12, 26 and 385 seats in first class, business and economy, respectively. (PTI)

National passenger carrier Air India is planning to deploy its premier 423-seater double decker Boeing 747 aircraft to its two key destinations, Mumbai and Kolkata, from New Delhi, starting October 16, as part of its efforts to meet demand that goes up during festive season every year, as well as to boost profit.

Boeing 747 aircraft, which is also called as Jumbo plane, will also operate two flights on the Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi route everyday between November 1 to November 11, on account of Diwali festival, which leads to a increased demand, the airline said in the statement. Notably, 2018 also marks 50th anniversary of the Boeing 747 operations.

The jumbo plane has 12, 26 and 385 seats in first class, business and economy, respectively. It will operate only one flight per day each from New Delhi to Kolkata and Mumbai between October 16 and October 21, it added.

As far as the schedule goes, the first Boeing 747 will operate as AI 887 and will depart from Delhi at 07:00 hours and land in Mumbai city at 09:10 hours. While returning,it will be operated as AI809, leaving from Mumbai at 10:40 hours and arriving in Delhi at 12:45 hours, according to Air India.

The next Boeing 747 flight will operate as AI764, that will opeate on Delhi-Kolkata route, leaving Delhi at 16:55 hours and arriving in Kolkata at 19:10 hours. On its return journey, the flight will operate as AI 023, departing from Kolkata at 20:50 hours and reaching the Capital city Delhi at 22:55 hours, the airline said.