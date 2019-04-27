Air India to charge no fees if cancellation or change in ticket done within 24 hrs of booking

New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 1:30:05 AM

Indian aviation regulator DGCA had issued a "passenger charter" on February 27, which specified the rights of air travellers.

Air India has decided that from May 1, if a customer wants to cancel his air ticket or make changes in it within 24 hours of booking.

Air India has decided that from May 1, if a customer wants to cancel his air ticket or make changes in it within 24 hours of booking, he will not be charged any fee, according to an airline document. However, this facility will be available only if the flight is scheduled at least seven days after the booking date. Indian aviation regulator DGCA had issued a “passenger charter” on February 27, which specified the rights of air travellers. One of the provisions in the passenger charter has been implemented by the national carrier through the aforementioned decision that will come into effect from May 1.

A circular issued by Air India’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) on April 24 said, “It has been decided that for sale and travel, effective May 1, 2019, all domestic tickets will have the free look-in option for change and cancellation as prescribed by the DGCA.” “The passenger has an option of cancelling or amending the ticket without any additional charges, that is cancellation or change fee is not applicable, when the same is done within 24 hours of ticketing,” it added.

However, according to the circular, the normal prevailing fare and the related fare conditions on a particular flight — for which the ticket is being sought — will be applicable. Moreover, the circular stated that the facility “shall not be available for a flight whose departure is scheduled less than seven days from the booking date”. “Beyond 24 hours of initial booking time, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the relevant cancellation/change fees for amendment,” it added.

