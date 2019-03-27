Air India tells pilots: No more special meals for you; stick to meal schedule

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 1:53 PM

"Crew should adhere to the meal schedules laid down by the company and should not authorise meal uplift on their own," Singh wrote in his e-mail.


Air India has instructed its pilots to not order special meals for themselves during the flights as they are required to adhere to a “meal schedule laid down by the company”, according to an internal communication of the national carrier.

“It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that flight crew are ordering special meal/s which are against the said rules,” Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, said in an e-mail to pilots on Wednesday. “The only crew, who for medical reasons, may order for special meals viz. food recommended by the doctor,” he added.

According to a senior airline official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the pilots have been found to be ordering special meals for themselves such as burgers and soups, which ultimately increase the airline’s food expenses and disturbs the food management.

READ ALSO: Jet Airways share price rises after govt official rules out grounding more planes

“Crew should adhere to the meal schedules laid down by the company and should not authorise meal uplift on their own,” Singh wrote in his e-mail.

“In light of the above, all cockpit crew are instructed not to order special meals RPT not to order special meals as and when operating a flight/SOD (Staff on Duty) movement,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air India tells pilots: No more special meals for you; stick to meal schedule
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition