Air India stake sale: After failing to get buyers, govt now comes up with this plan

After failing to attract buyers in the first attempt for disinvestment of debt-laden national carrier Air India, the government has now decided to proceed with an alternative plan
After failing to attract buyers for disinvestment of debt-laden national carrier Air India in June this year, the government has now decided to proceed with an alternative plan, which is the strategic sale with the divestment of 100% of ground holding services, TV news channels reported. The ground holding services of Air India is called Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL).
In June this year, the government received a huge setback when not a single bidder submitted Expression of Interest (EoI). It was the second time in nearly two decades when stake sale plan of Air India failed. In 2001 also, under the NDA-I government, the disinvestment process was scrapped.
Updates follow soon…
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.