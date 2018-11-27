Air India stake sale: After failing to get buyers, govt now comes up with this plan

After failing to attract buyers in the first attempt for disinvestment of debt-laden national carrier Air India, the government has now decided to proceed with an alternative plan. (Image: PTI)

After failing to attract buyers for disinvestment of debt-laden national carrier Air India in June this year, the government has now decided to proceed with an alternative plan, which is the strategic sale with the divestment of 100% of ground holding services, TV news channels reported. The ground holding services of Air India is called Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL).

In June this year, the government received a huge setback when not a single bidder submitted Expression of Interest (EoI). It was the second time in nearly two decades when stake sale plan of Air India failed. In 2001 also, under the NDA-I government, the disinvestment process was scrapped.

Updates follow soon…