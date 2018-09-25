Air India SATS staff arrested by customs for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

Air India SATS, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India Limited and Singapore-based SATS Limited, said it has terminated the service of the employee. (Reuters)

Two men, including an employee of Air India SATS, have been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country with a value of Rs 17 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued Monday. Air India SATS, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India Limited and Singapore-based SATS Limited, said it has terminated the service of the employee.

Giving details of the case, the customs department said a passenger was intercepted by the officials on his arrival from Bangkok on Friday. “Further, an airport staff working for M/s Air India SATS was also intercepted. He was assisting the said passenger in smuggling,” it said in the statement. A detailed personal baggage search of the passenger and the airport staff resulted in the recovery of two gold rods crudely given the shape of a ‘kada’ (bangle), weighing 600 grams with the total value of Rs 17.18 lakh, it said.

The passenger admitted that he was involved in smuggling of gold weighing 300 grams on previous occasions at Ahmedabad airport, the customs department said. “The Air India SATS staff also admitted that he had assisted some other passengers in smuggling of gold at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi earlier,” it said. Both the passenger and the AIR India SATS staff have been arrested and the gold has been seized, the statement said.

Air India SATS offers ground handling services such as passenger and baggage handling, aircraft interior cleaning among others. In a late night statement, it said, “Air India SATS follow a strict code of ethics in professional conduct and have a zero tolerance policy towards any dereliction of duty.

“All our workforce is contractually bound by this code, when under our engagement. Post conducting a thorough investigation, we have terminated the services of the said employee,” it said.