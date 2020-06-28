Air India sale: EoI deadline extended to August 31

The strategic sale would also include AI’s shareholding interest of 100% in Air India Express.

For the third time, the Centre has extended the last date for submission of expression of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of Air India to August 31, in view of the prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19.

Also, it will now intimate the qualified bidders on September 14. A preliminary information memorandum for inviting EoI was issued on January 27, followed by a corrigendum and certain clarifications.

The government has invited EoI for AI by way of the transfer of management control and sale of 100% equity share held by the Centre. The strategic sale would also include AI’s shareholding interest of 100% in Air India Express and 50% in Air India SATS.