Air India privatisation: Panel okays fresh EoI, SPA drafts for Air India; Bids to be invited in January

A ministerial panel headed by home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved the drafts of expression of interest (EoI) and share purchase agreement (SPA) for the privatisation of debt-ridden Air India, but analysts were still sceptical about the deal being concluded in the current financial year. The EoI will be issued later this month.

The AI Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) headed by Shah also approved a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) as well as another debt restructuring plan for the airline, sources said, without elaborating. In June last year, the government called off the proposed sale of 76% stake in AI as an EoI elicited no response.

AI won’t be a distress sale as it is a robust going concern and potential buyers could capitalise on its premium bilateral rights and parking slots across the world to revive its fortunes, the sources claimed. Also, the government would take over some more debt of AI and pass on just a ‘fair’ amount of debt and liabilities to the buyers, they added.

The total debt and liabilities of AI rose to about Rs 78,718 crore as on March 31, 2019. In a debt recast earlier this fiscal, the Centre took over Rs 29,464 crore from AI’s books through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). The government may take over another about Rs 20,000-crore debt to make it more attractive for the potential suitors. The strategic buyer, of course, has to take over the balance debt and liabilities, including debt backed by assets and liabilities such as working capital loans and dues to aviation fuel suppliers.

Even though employees of the carrier — over 11,000 at last count — are likely to be offered job protection for one year, sources said new owners could find most of the existing staff useful to expand operations to meet higher demand for flights in certain international routes.

The department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), the nodal department for disinvestment, has received “sufficient interest” from investors in its recent roadshows in India and abroad, the sources claimed. The Centre is expected to solicit interest from bidders for 100% stake in AI, its subsidiary Air India Express and the carrier’s 50% stake in joint venture AISATS.

All the information are being frontloaded — along with EoI, DIAPM would share the actual SPA and other information on a real-time basis with bidders, sources said. Sharing of the actual SPA would help investors take long-term view of various liabilities and accordingly plan their funding for the deal.

Taking lessons from the failed attempt last year, the government has reworked the offer document to make AI an attractive proposition for interested parties.

Probable reasons as analysed by transaction adviser EY for non-receipt of bids last year included the government’s decision to retain 24% stake and corresponding rights, high amount of allocated debt and profitability track record. While the AI sale is unlikely to boost the non-debt capital receipts of the government in any significant manner, the government also appears to miss its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal year given that it has garnered only Rs 17,364 crore (17%) so far and the major strategic sales like that of BPCL and ConCor are running behind schedule.