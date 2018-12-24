Air India plans to start Lucknow-Najaf flights from January second week

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 10:26 PM

National carrier Air India plans to start twice a week service to Najaf in Iraq from the second week of January, according to a document. The flight would be from Lucknow with a stopover in Delhi.

Air India, air india lucknow najaf flights, A320 neo aircraft, air india express, latest newes on air indiaThe flight would be from Lucknow with a stopover in Delhi.

National carrier Air India plans to start twice a week service to Najaf in Iraq from the second week of January, according to a document. The flight would be from Lucknow with a stopover in Delhi. Najaf is considered sacred by Shia Muslims and Lucknow has a sizeable Shia population. Air India plans to operate A320 neo aircraft for the services. The details have been mentioned in the tender document seeking bids for appointment of General Sales Agent (GSA) in Iraq. The frequency of the service would be twice a week and the plane would have 162 seats, with 12 in business class and the rest in the economy class, according to the document.

The flights are expected to commence from the second week of January, it added. “Air India is desirous of appointing GSA in the territory of Iraq for handling air passenger transportation services. “The initial term of the GSA agreement would be five years from the date of execution of the same, which would be subject to review by Air India every year based on the performance of the successful bidder,” the document said.

Also read| Hindustan Unilever fined whopping Rs 535 crore for GST profiteering; company says this

Air India group, which comprises Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air, operates over 40 flights per day to more than 80 domestic and 44 international destinations with a combined fleet of 161 aircraft. Earlier this month, a source said the stay arrangements for the flight crew is one of the key issues as it cannot stay in Najaf due to certain reasons.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air India plans to start Lucknow-Najaf flights from January second week
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition