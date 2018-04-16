Air India officer argues with passenger for window seat, delays flight by 33 minutes; suspended

In a statement, the national carrier said the officer has been placed under suspension. (PTI)

Air India today said it has suspended a senior officer for “indiscipline” after he got into an altercation with a passenger over a business class seat in a domestic flight. Following the altercation, the flight from Delhi to Amristar was delayed by more than half-an-hour. In a statement, the national carrier said the officer has been placed under suspension.

“On a recent flight from Delhi to Amritsar, a senior commercial officer, who has just returned from a foreign posting got into a major altercation with a passenger over a business class seat. “The argument over such a trivial issue on a short-duration flight led to the delay of the flight by 33 minutes,” it said. Details about the suspended official and when the incident happened could not be immediately ascertained.

Sending out a strong message, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola also issued an advisory urging employees to stick to high disciplinary standards. “Indiscipline of any sort will not be tolerated from any employee irrespective of hierarchy or area of work,” the statement said.