Air India offer: Now, book flight tickets for just Rs 1,000; check routes, other details

By: | Updated: November 15, 2018 11:25 AM

Air India offer: In line with other airlines, the government-owned Air India has announced a discount offer under which it is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,000, the airline website said.

Indian Commercial Pilots' Association, Arvind Kathpalia, AIr India, Suresh Prabhu, IPCA, T Praveen Keerthi, india newsGoAir, Air Asia India, Spicejet and Jet Airways arew among a few airlines that has come out with huge discount on flight tickets recently.  (Reuters)

Air India offer: In line with other airlines, the government-owned Air India has announced a discount offer under which it is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,000, the airline website said.  The airline website is promoting the offer under the tagline – “beat peak hour rush.” The night departures begin November 30, 2018, it airline said. The Air India flights will be operated on the the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes, it added. The special fares start from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3000 (taxes apply), it also said.

Effective 30th November 2018, Air India introduces night departures at attractive fares for the following routes.

AirAsia offer

Meanwhile, the budget carrier AirAsia on Sunday announced a discount offer under which it is offering the one-way domestic and international flight tickets for all-in one-way fares starting at Rs 399 and Rs 1,999. The discount offer is valid for travel period from May 2019 to February 2020 and covers 120 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond. “Passengers can book this week up to 18 November for travel from 6 May 2019 to 4 February 2020 with one-way tickets at Rs 399 on domestic and Rs 1,999 on international routes,” AirAsia India had said in a statement.

The budget airlines are on a spree to offer discounts in flight tickets for the past many months evoking huge interest among the customers.  GoAir, Air Asia India, Spicejet and Jet Airways arew among a few airlines that has come out with huge discount on flight tickets recently.

Note: Read the terms & conditions carefully before booking the tickets.

