Air India offer: Grab cheap late night flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,379; check routes, flight details

Air India offer: India’s national carrier Air India has announced ‘Night Flights’ offer, using which flyers can book flights for as low as Rs 1,379 (all-inclusive). “Night Flights, beat peak rush hour at attractive fares,” the air carrier said on its website. The customers can book Ahmedabad-Bengaluru late night flight (departure time: 0305; arrival time: 0525) for Rs 1,379. Other attractively priced routes include from Delhi to Coimbatore (departure time: 2115; arrival time: 0030) at Rs 2,865, and between Delhi and Goa (departure time: 2200; arrival time: 0035) at Rs 3,390.

Similarly, flights from Goa to Delhi (departure time: 0115; arrival time: 0340) can be booked for Rs 3,697 and from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (departure time: 0030; arrival time: 0235) can be grabbed for Rs 1,396. The flight tickets for Coimbatore to Delhi (departure time: 0100; arrival time: 0400) can be grabbed for Rs 2,944.

According to the terms and conditions available on the firm’s website, these special fares are “15 days advance basic fares.”

The customers can either book the flight tickets on company’s website or app. The flight schedules can be learnt from the company website.

About Air India

Air India is the flag carrier airline of India headquartered at New Delhi. It is owned by Air India Limited, a government-owned enterprise, and operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft serving 94 domestic and international destinations.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking flight tickets.