Air India offer: Grab 15% discount on international flight tickets; check details

In a bid to entice customers this lean season, state-run carrier Air India has come out with a latest offer under which customers can grab a 15% discount on international flight tickets. According to Air India’s website, customers can get a 15% discount on flights to to Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore. Under the promotional sale, the travel period should be before October 27, 2018. The airline is also offering the discount between January 7, 2019 and April 19, 2019. The tickets will have to be booked on on before September 30, 2018.

Further, the offer is applicable from outbound flights from New Delhi and Mumbai only. The promotional offer from Air India is only available on bookings made using Air India’s website and mobile app. “Discount is applicable only on Air India operated flights and not applicable on Air India Express or any other Code Share flights. Air India reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether,” Air India said on its website.

Apart from Air India’s offer on international flights, budget carrier AirAsia is offering flight tickets from New Delhi for as low as Rs 2,399. Under its “Festive Sale, Book Now, Fly Now Offer,” customers can book flight tickets from New Delhi at very attractive prices. According the the firm’s advertisement, tickets will have to be booked by 16th of September. The travel period is till the 17th of February 2019, said the airline.

On the company’s website, some attractively priced destinations include New Delhi to Kolkata at Rs 2,714. Flights to Guwahati start at Rs 2,883. The firm is offering flights to Phu Quoc at Rs 9,545. Under the sale, Delhi to Kochi flight starts at Rs Rs 5,852, while Delhi to Hyderabad costs Rs 5,651.