Air India night flights offer: Grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,000; check details

Under Air India’s offer, customers can book flights between Bengaluru-Ahmedabad at just Rs 1,000.

India’s major state-run airline Air India has come out with its “Night Flights” offer, using which passengers can grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,000. “Night Flights, beat peak rush hour at attractive fares,” the airline said on its website. According to the details available on the firm’s website, the latest offer is effective 30th November 2018. Under the offer, customers can book flights between Bengaluru-Ahmedabad at just Rs 1,000. Other attractively priced routes include from Delhi to Coimbatore at Rs 2,500, and between Delhi and Goa at Rs 3,000.

Also read: Petrol price today: Petrol price cut to below Rs 80 in Mumbai; check latest rates in metros

Notably, since the latest offer is applicable for late night flights, AI 589 is scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 12.30 am and reach Ahmedabad at 2.35 am, while the return flight takes off at 3.05 am and lands at 5.25 am. The Air India flight between Delhi and Coimbatore takes off at 9.15 pm and reaches at 12.30 am while the return flight timings are between 1 am and 4 am. The Goa flight from Delhi is scheduled to take off at 10 pm and reach at 12.35 am, while the return flight departs at 1.15 am and reaches at 3.40 am. According to the terms and conditions available on the firm’s website, these special fares are “15 days advance basic fares.”

Apart from Air India, domestic carrier Jet Airways has announced a new discount offer under which flight tickets are available for as low as (all-inclusive price) of Rs 1,313. The discounted prices are valid on one-way journey in economy class on select flights, official website of the airline said. The tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of start of journey.