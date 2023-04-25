Air India modernises digital systems, makes $200-mn initial investment

Airline major Air India on Monday said that it has modernised some of its digital systems and is in the process of deploying cutting-edge innovations such as ChatGPT-driven chatbot at an initial investment of $200 million.

According to the airline, major progress has been achieved in its efforts to modernise its digital systems, “with many initiatives already completed and several more in advanced stages towards completion”.

Besides, Air India said that it has invested in building a cutting-edge digital and technology team with presence in Kochi and Gurugram in India, as well as in Silicon Valley in the United States.

The airline pointed out that modernisation of the digital and technology landscape will also benefit all group airlines, including the low-cost carriers.

It said that emphasis is being laid on having common systems across the full-service and the low-cost segments to gain from ‘economies-of-scale’ and ‘economies-of-learning’ across all the group airlines, driven by common platforms and a shared world-class team.

“The airline has already invested approximately US $200 million in new digital systems, digital engineering services, and in creating an industry-leading digital workforce,” the airline said in a statement.

“It expects to sustain the pace of investment over the next five years as the transformation journey shifts from catching up with world-class airlines to taking a leadership position by deploying the most cutting-edge technologies ranging from traditional digital technologies to modern generative ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI). The objective is to transform customer engagement and drastically improve operational efficiencies. Thinking ahead to long-term leadership, Air India is also exploring emerging trends such as the application of quantum computing to solve some of the most complex optimisation challenges in the industry.”

Furthermore, Air India cited some areas where it has deployed new “technology systems or is in advanced stages of deployment” such as customer engagement, employee empowerment, operational improvements and enterprise systems transformation.

These include website and mobile app modernisation, user-friendly customer notifications system, ChatGPT-driven chatbot, in-flight-entertainment system modernisation, customer service portal with real-time customer support request tracking, digital marketing, contact centre modernisation, disruption management and self-service re-accommodation, customer feedback and analysis.