Air India may have to pay $8.8 million penalty to passengers for flight delay

Flight AI 127 was bound for Chicago on May 9 with a flight time of 16 hours. (Reuters)

State-run carrier Air India may have to pay a penalty of $8.8 million (nearly Rs 60 crore) to 323 passengers of its May 9 Delhi-Chicago flight, which was delayed as a fallout of withdrawal of relaxations given on flight duty time limitation (FDTL) of the crew. This incident has brought into focus in a plea by Air India and the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) which represents private carriers Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir, to the Delhi High Court, seeking modification of its April 18 direction to DGCA to not permit variations in FDTLs. Flight AI 127 was bound for Chicago on May 9 with a flight time of 16 hours.

However, it could not land there on time due to inclement weather and instead was diverted to nearby Milwaukee. The flight duration from Milwaukee to Chicago was 19 minutes. The flight carrying passengers who had already travelled for 16 hours, could have taken off in two hours and reached Chicago, but what played spoilsport was the duty hour of the crew — which was already exhausted by then. Due to withdrawal of the variations, only one landing was permitted for the crew that day.

According to Air India sources, the withdrawal of the variation of duty hours by DGCA following a high court order left the airline with no choice but to arrange for fresh crew which was transported by road to Milwaukee to take charge of the flight. The flight left for Chicago after a delay of over six hours. All this while, the passengers remained onboard the aircraft.

But things did not end there. What caused more problem for Air India was stringent US guidelines, inviting the airline the charge for ‘tarmac delay’. According to US guidelines, if passengers are on-board for more than four hours for international flights, the carrier is guilty of ‘tarmac delay’.