Air India Independence Day sale: Book flight tickets at ‘attractive’ discount; check details (Image: PTI)

Air India Independence Day sale: On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, the national air carrier is offering an attractive discount on flight tickets across the airline’s network, Air India said on its official Twitter handle. The customers can avail full benefits of the offer by making an online booking at air carrier’s website – airindia.in. The latest discount offer is applicable till 15, 2018. The offer is valid for travel inside India and to or from India, the airline said. The discount can be availed by entering the promotion code 18INDAY in the promo code box.

About Air India’s discount offer:

This is a limited period offer, so customers need to hurry up to avail the offer. The fares under this Independence Day sale are subject to changes without any prior notice, the airline said. In addition, fare conditions apply on the offer. The sale offer is not valid on Air India Express, alliance air flights, and codeshare flights. The airline reserves right to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions without any prior notice. Air India also has right to replace completely or in part the given offer by any other offer whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, Air India also said.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways has also come up with an attractive discount offer for its customers on domestic and international flights on the occasion of Independence Day named ‘Freedom Fares’ sale. The offer is valid for both economy and premium class flight tickets. The booking period ends August 15, 2018.