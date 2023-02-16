scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft: Official

According to Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal , this order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft: Official
Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline's aircraft order. (Photo source: IE)

Air India has placed orders for 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing, including options to purchase additional 370 aircraft, a senior airline official said on Thursday.

In a LinkedIn post, Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline’s aircraft order.

Also Read

According to him, this order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process.

Also Read
Also Read

“The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade,” he said.

More Stories on
Air India
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 13:25 IST