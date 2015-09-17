Air India, GoAir to shift domestic operations to T2 shortly

Air India has been operating its international flights from T2 since the opening of the new terminal in January 2014. (PTI)

As part of the phased integration of domestic and international operations from the spanking new facility (T2) of the city’s airport, more airlines will shift their operations to the new terminal beginning next week.

The Tata-Singapore Airlines-promoted Vistara, which is the only airline operating from T2 now, will be joined by the low-cost carrier GoAir from September 25 and the flag carrier Air India from October 1 for domestic flights, a statement issued by Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Mumbai said today.

Currently both AirIndia and GoAir are operating from domestic Terminal 1A. GoAir will shift departure operations to domestic Terminal 1B (Gate no 2) from September 25.

But the airport said GoAir’s arrivals will continue from Terminal 1A of the old airport till the beginning of the second phase of relocation.

Air India has been operating its international flights from T2 since the opening of the new terminal in January 2014.

The airport has advised domestic passengers to reach a bit early to avoid inconvenience.

Other operators like Jet Airways, Indigo and Spicejet will continue to operate from the T1A.