Air India flying into Jet Airways zone; offers to take over grounded planes, unused routes

Jet Airways on Wednesday had shut down the operations temporarily.

Amid ongoing crisis at Jet Airways, state-run Air India has offered to take over 5 grounded aircraft and same number of overseas routes of the ailing airline to address the inconvenience faced by passengers, ET Now reported. The public carrier has proposed to State Bank of India (SBI) taking over five grounded Boeing 777 aircraft and routes from Mumbai, Delhi to London, Dubai and Singapore from the debt-ridden Jet Airways, which yesterday announced suspension of all its operations, the report added.

Talking to Financial Express Online, Air India spokesperson however denied having any such update.

Jet Airways on Wednesday had shut down the operations temporarily. The last flight of the airline was operated at 10:30 pm. The airline was expecting the funding to come through, but the lenders didn’t take a final decision in this regard, forcing Jet Airways to suspend its operations, the company had said in a regulatory filing.

“Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the airline will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going. Consequently, with immediate effect, Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today”, Jet Airways had said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the employee union of the airline Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking them to intervene in order to resolve the entire crisis, ET Now reported.

An inquiry was also demanded by the company staffers into what led to the downfall of the airline, the report added. The suspension of operations has rendered 16,000 permanent employees jobless while 22,000 employees have been affected indirectly, the union said

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today said it will ask Jet Airways for a ‘concrete and credible’ revival plan, as well as extend help within the regulatory framework, news agency PTI reported.