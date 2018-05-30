​​​
  3. Air India flight to Kolkata returns to Delhi after technical snag

Air India flight to Kolkata returns to Delhi after technical snag

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight, which took off from the New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) this morning, returned to the aerodrome due to a technical issue, a source said.

By: | Mumbai | Published: May 30, 2018 11:34 AM
air india, kolkata, delhi, technical snag, New Delhi, delhi airport, flight delayed, air india flight cancelled, flight cancelled, Air India spokesperson was not available for comments. (Representational Image: Reuters)

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight, which took off from the New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) this morning, returned to the aerodrome due to a technical issue, a source said. The Dreamliner B787-800 aircraft, which took off at 7.10 am, landed back safely at 8.50 am, the source said, adding that all passengers were safe.

“The flight AI401 was scheduled to depart for Kolkata from New Delhi at 6.50 am but took off after a delay of 20 minutes. However, after it was airborne for almost 40 minutes, the pilot announced that the aircraft was returning to Delhi due to a technical snag,” the source said.

The number of passengers on board could not be immediately known. Air India spokesperson was not available for comments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top