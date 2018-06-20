Air India flight carrying 176 passengers onboard from Ahmedabad makes emergency landing in Mumbai

“Full emergency was declared at 20:15 hrs for AI 985 arriving from Ahmadabad due to hydraulic failure,” a Mumbai airport official said. (PTI)

A Muscat-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad via Mumbai carrying 176 passengers made an emergency landing at the airport here due to hydraulic leakage, an airline spokesperson said. All the passengers are safe and will be flying to their destination in another aircraft, he added. “Full emergency was declared at 20:15 hrs for AI 985 arriving from Ahmadabad due to hydraulic failure,” a Mumbai airport official said. The flight landed safely at 20:36 hrs, the official added.

The Air India spokesperson said the pilot of the Airbus A321 sought emergency landing due to the mid-air hydraulic leakage. There were 176 passengers onboard apart from the crew, he said, adding the aircraft is being changed for the onward journey.