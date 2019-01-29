Air India extends sale: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 979 till January 31

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 3:04 PM

Air India has extended it sale offer, announced on Republic Day, till January 31.

Air India offer: The air tickets are being offer for a price as low as Rs 979 one-way fare on the domestic sectors in the economy class and Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive.

Air India has extended it sale offer, announced on Republic Day, till January 31, the national carrier said on Twitter. The airline is offering domestic and international flight tickets for as low as Rs 979 and Rs 6,000 respectively under the offer as its tribute to the nation on the occasion.  According to the official website of the company, the sale is valid for travel up to September 30 this year.

Air India offer

The air tickets are being offer for a price as low as Rs 979 one-way fare on the domestic sectors in the economy class and Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive. Earlier the tickets were on offer for three days beginning from January 26 to 28, 2019 and valid for travel till September 30, 2019.

Also read: Share Market Live: Sensex remains under pressure, Nifty below 10,650; RIL, Yes Bank shares down

How to buy tickets?

The tickets can be booked from the official website of the company, airline and city booking offices, call centres and travel agents on a first come first served basis.

On the domestic sectors, the lowest one-way fares starts from Rs 979 in the economy class to Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive, airline said.

The lowest round-trip to the US begins from Rs 55,000 in the economy class. While the fares start from Rs 32,000 on the UK and Europe sector, the prices begin from Rs 50,000 in the economy class for Australia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air India extends sale: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 979 till January 31
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition