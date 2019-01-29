Air India extends sale: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 979 till January 31

Air India offer: The air tickets are being offer for a price as low as Rs 979 one-way fare on the domestic sectors in the economy class and Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive.

Air India has extended it sale offer, announced on Republic Day, till January 31, the national carrier said on Twitter. The airline is offering domestic and international flight tickets for as low as Rs 979 and Rs 6,000 respectively under the offer as its tribute to the nation on the occasion. According to the official website of the company, the sale is valid for travel up to September 30 this year.

Air India offer

The air tickets are being offer for a price as low as Rs 979 one-way fare on the domestic sectors in the economy class and Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive. Earlier the tickets were on offer for three days beginning from January 26 to 28, 2019 and valid for travel till September 30, 2019.

How to buy tickets?

The tickets can be booked from the official website of the company, airline and city booking offices, call centres and travel agents on a first come first served basis.

On the domestic sectors, the lowest one-way fares starts from Rs 979 in the economy class to Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive, airline said.

The lowest round-trip to the US begins from Rs 55,000 in the economy class. While the fares start from Rs 32,000 on the UK and Europe sector, the prices begin from Rs 50,000 in the economy class for Australia.