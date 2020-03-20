Air India expression of interest invitation gets elicits over 550 queries

Responses to most of the queries related the PIM on AI will be provided on Friday.

The invitation for expression of interest (EoI) for strategic sale of debt-ridden Air India (AI) has elicited over 550 queries, largely pertaining to foreign direct investment norm, bilateral rights and shape of consortium for bidding.

A preliminary information memorandum (PIM) for inviting EoI has already been issued on January 27. The government has invited EoI for AI by way of the transfer of management control and sale of 100% equity share held by the Centre. The strategic sale would also include AI’s shareholding interest of 100% in Air India Express (AIXL) and 50% in Air India SATS.

Responses to most of the queries related the PIM on AI will be provided on Friday. “About 100 queries related the share purchase agreement (SPA) would be answered at the RFP (request for proposal) stage with shortlisted bidders,” an official told FE.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre recently extended the last date for submission of EoI by 45 days to April 30. Also, it will now intimate the qualified interested bidders on May 14, instead of March 31.

Currently, FDI is allowed up to 49% in airlines. However, non-resident Indians or NRIs are allowed to invest up to 100%. The bidders who would have either an Indian or NRI partner, have to comply with substantial ownership and effective control criteria, which requires that substantial ownership and effective control of the AI and AIXL will be vested in Indian nationals. Analysts have said that some of the Indian airlines might tie up with foreign partners to bid for the national carrier, given its huge repository of lucrative bilateral rights and parking slots around the world.

According to the PIM, bilateral flying rights would continue with buyer of AI for at least six months after the deal and based on actual utilization by AI and AIXL (post disinvestment), continued availability of such bilateral flying rights/slots would be as per applicable sector regulations as relevant. Additional details shall be provided at the RFP stage.

Most other queries from interested players were related to formation of consortium for bidding and processes in the proposed sale.

Of AI’s debt and liabilities of Rs 85,000 crore, the buyer would have to take over about Rs 33,000 crore or 39%.