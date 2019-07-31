Air India Express posts Rs 169 crores profit in 2018-19

This is the fourth-successive year during which AIEL has reported net profits. AI Express’ profits in FY16 and FY17 stood at Rs 362 crore and Rs 297 crore, respectively.

Net profits of Air India Express fell 35% year-on-year to Rs 169 crore in 2018-19 due to high fuel costs, the airline said on Tuesday.

AI Express, a subsidiary of national carrier Air India, had reported Rs 261 crore profit in FY18. The low-cost carrier’s total revenues grew 16% y-o-y to Rs 4,202 crore as it carried 12% more passengers on its flights. Around 4.36 million passengers flew on AI Express’ flights in FY19 as compared to Rs 3.89 million in 2017-18.

This is the fourth-successive year during which AIEL has reported net profits. AI Express’ profits in FY16 and FY17 stood at Rs 362 crore and Rs 297 crore, respectively.

K Shyam Sundar, CEO, Air India Express, said the unit cost incurred on fuel increased 35% y-o-y during FY19.

“Despite this we were able to drive in profit by greater utilisation of our assets and resources, like aircraft, manpower and materials. Through concerted cost measures, the airline was able to contain the unit cost incurred on expenses other than fuel to be at the same level as in FY18,” Shyam Sundar said in a release.

Its passenger load factor also increased 4 percentage points to 79.6% between the comparable period, while the average daily aircraft utilisation improved to 13.3 hours in FY19 from 12.7 hours in 2017-18, the airline said. AI Express mainly provides air transportation services between India and destinations in West Asia and South East Asia such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Singapore.

It operates between 20 domestic and 13 international destinations with its 25 Boeing 737 NG aircraft.