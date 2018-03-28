​​ ​
Brand ‘Air India’ to be retained as government proposes to sell 76% stake; control only to Indian national

The government on Tuesday proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties. It has also issued eligibility criteria for bidders.

The government on Tuesday proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties, with the condition that the brand ‘Air India’ will be retained and the control of the national-carrier will stay with Indian nationals, according to the official document. Last year the Narendra Modi gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the debt-laden national carrier to private players. The government has also issued preliminary information memorandum on eligibility criteria for bidders.

The government has taken a step forward in Air India disinvestment and has proposed the following:

  • The brand ‘Air India’ to be retained for a few years
  • New bidders need to ensure that only Indian nationals will have the control of Air India
  • Only companies with the minimum net worth of Rs 5,000 crore can bid for Air India
  • The lead member shall hold at least 51% of paid-up capital
  • Management or employees can participate directly in the bidding process or by way of forming a consortium, as per the memorandum
  • The Air India disinvestment transaction will involve Air India, its low-cost arm Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd. The latter is an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd

