Brand ‘Air India’ to be retained as government proposes to sell 76% stake; control only to Indian national

The government on Tuesday proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties, with the condition that the brand ‘Air India’ will be retained and the control of the national-carrier will stay with Indian nationals, according to the official document. Last year the Narendra Modi gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the debt-laden national carrier to private players. The government has also issued preliminary information memorandum on eligibility criteria for bidders.

The government has taken a step forward in Air India disinvestment and has proposed the following: