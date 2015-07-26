Air India Delhi-Bagdogra flight makes precautionary landing

A Bagdogra-bound Air India flight from Delhi with 115 passengers on board today made a safe ‘precautionary landing’ here due to ‘technical snag’.

“The Delhi-Bagdogra flight (AI-879) made a precautionary landing at the NSC Bose International Airport here safely with all 115 passengers on board,” an AI spokesman said here.

“Because of a suspected technical snag, the Bagdogra-bound plane was diverted to the city airport and made ‘precautionary landing’ at around 1.35 PM,” he said.

“All 115 passengers were later taken to their destination Bagdogra by a changed aircraft,” the spokesman said.

Airport sources later said the technical snag was a leakage in the aircraft’s hydraulic system.