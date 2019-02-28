Air India cuts J&K airfares, caps ticket prices at Rs 5,000, waives cancellation fees

Air India waived-off rescheduling charges for up to the first week of March, it added.

Amid rising tension along Indo-Pak border, which led to suspension of commercial flights at ten airports earlier Wednesday, several airlines have waived-off cancellations and re-booking charges for the armed forces and others. Among the major airlines, state-run Air India has capped fares at Rs 5,000 for flights to Srinagar, Leh and Jammu from New Delhi, news agency PTI reported. The airline also waived-off rescheduling charges for up to the first week of March, it added.

Similarly, private carries including GoAir and IndiGo have also made similar announcements. “Effective February 28, GoAir will allow rescheduling or cancellation of reservations, free of charges, across all sectors, up to March 15 to all defence personnel who have been asked to resume their duties by their offices,” a GoAir said in a statement.

GoAir also said it will allow all passengers travelling to or from Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu and Leh with bookings up to March 15, free cancellations if they wish to cancel their tickets, besides free re-booking with a one-week pre or post original date.

“For customers booked to or from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar or Leh or travel up to March 31, 2019, we are offering free cancellation with full refund. We are also waiving no show fees and providing full refund to all those who could not make it to the airport to fly to or from the affected cities today, Feb 27, 2019,” Vistara said in a statement.

Also, free cancellation and full refund for travel up to March 31, 2019 will be provided by the airline for the armed forces personnel who have bookings on any route and need to cancel the flights, it added.

“We are extending zero cancellation fees on bookings made with us to all the soldiers who are on leave and have been asked to resume duties,” IndiGo said on its website.

Just a few months back, private airlines including IndiGo and Jet Airways increased the cost for cancellation of flight tickets to Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 per ticket.