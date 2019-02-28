Air India cuts J&K airfares, caps ticket prices at Rs 5,000, waives cancellation fees

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 2:41 PM

Amid rising tension along Indo-Pak border, which led to suspension of commercial flights at ten airports earlier Wednesday, several airlines have waived-off cancellations and re-booking charges for the armed forces and others.

Indian Airline Rescue,Jet airways sale, air india bailout, air india sale, jet airways, indigo, vistara, Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal, Founder Naresh Goyal, Etihad Airways, Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi, indian aviation crisis, Kingfisher Airlines, Etihad, BoeingAir India waived-off rescheduling charges for up to the first week of March, it added.

Amid rising tension along Indo-Pak border, which led to suspension of commercial flights at ten airports earlier Wednesday, several airlines have waived-off cancellations and re-booking charges for the armed forces and others. Among the major airlines, state-run Air India has capped fares at Rs 5,000 for flights to Srinagar, Leh and Jammu from New Delhi, news agency PTI reported. The airline also waived-off rescheduling charges for up to the first week of March, it added.

Similarly, private carries including GoAir and IndiGo have also made similar announcements. “Effective February 28, GoAir will allow rescheduling or cancellation of reservations, free of charges, across all sectors, up to March 15 to all defence personnel who have been asked to resume their duties by their offices,” a GoAir said in a statement.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s data plan to take on Amazon in e-commerce battle runs out of validity

GoAir also said it will allow all passengers travelling to or from Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu and Leh with bookings up to March 15, free cancellations if they wish to cancel their tickets, besides free re-booking with a one-week pre or post original date.

“For customers booked to or from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar or Leh or travel up to March 31, 2019, we are offering free cancellation with full refund. We are also waiving no show fees and providing full refund to all those who could not make it to the airport to fly to or from the affected cities today, Feb 27, 2019,” Vistara said in a statement.

Also, free cancellation and full refund for travel up to March 31, 2019 will be provided by the airline for the armed forces personnel who have bookings on any route and need to cancel the flights, it added.

“We are extending zero cancellation fees on bookings made with us to all the soldiers who are on leave and have been asked to resume duties,” IndiGo said on its website.

Just a few months back, private airlines including IndiGo and Jet Airways increased the cost for cancellation of flight tickets to Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 per ticket.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air India cuts J&K airfares, caps ticket prices at Rs 5,000, waives cancellation fees
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition