Air India concludes first phase of transformation plan

Airline major Air India on Thursday said it has concluded the first phase of Vihaan.AI, which is a 5-year transformation plan for the company.

The airline has instituted Vihaan.AI, which is a detailed roadmap for Air India with clear milestones focussing on growing both its network and fleet, developing a completely revamped customer proposition, improving reliability and on-time performance.

On Thursday, the airline said that the first phase of the plan known as Taxi was focussed on addressing legacy issues of the airline at scale and laying the foundation for future growth.

Consequently, the conclusion, marked the beginning of the second phase of transformation called as Take Off, focussed on building the right platforms and progress faster based on the momentum that has been established.

“The first six months of our transformation journey has engaged and united Air Indians behind a common cause, and made great strides in tackling many issues that had built up over the years,” Air India’s CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said.

“During this Taxi phase, we have also come a long way in establishing foundations for growth. Our record-setting aircraft order, the commitment of $400 million to completely refurbish existing aircraft, the investment of $200 million in new IT, and the recruitment of literally thousands of staff are but a few of the significant investments being made to restore Air India to the upper echelons of global aviation.”

Besides, the airline said that the Take Off phase will witness the consolidation of the group airlines AirAsia India and Air India Express.

Recently, the LCC entity has merged their core reservations platform, websites, and customer-facing systems.

“Vistara will also be merged with Air India following the grant of regulatory approval,” the airline said.

“The development of a world-class training academy will also take shape as also the future direction and configuration of the airline’s line and base maintenance.”