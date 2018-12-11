  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 109
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 16
    JCC 6
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Air India calls bids to sell Nariman Point building

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 10:23 PM

Debt-ridden national carrier Air India has called for bids to sell the iconic 23-storey -- Air India Building -- located at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

Air India, Air India nariman point building, air india mumabi buliding sale, Sale of 'Leasehold RightsAccording to a tender document on the airline’s website dated December 7, bids have been invited by December 31, 2018 from state-run companies for the sale of the building and for the land on which it has been built on an “as is where is” basis. (IE)

Debt-ridden national carrier Air India has called for bids to sell the iconic 23-storey — Air India Building — located at Nariman Point in Mumbai. According to a tender document on the airline’s website dated December 7, bids have been invited by December 31, 2018 from state-run companies for the sale of the building and for the land on which it has been built on an “as is where is” basis.

“Air India invites sealed bids from intending bidders for Sale of ‘Leasehold Rights’ of the land and Air India Building constructed thereon, at Nariman Point among Govt. entities only on as is where is basis,” the tender document said.

“Air India has the ‘Leasehold’ rights on the land on which a very prominent and an iconic building, i.e. Air India Building at Nariman Point, Mumbai, has been constructed.”

Also read| OYO fights back on contract breach claims; says, hotels’ demand will raise prices by 40 per cent

The building is built on a plot measuring 7,512.60 sq.m leased from the Maharashtra state government for 99 years and has 23 floors besides two basements. “Total built up area is 4,99,998.00 sq.ft including basements. Out of 23 floors of the building, 17 floors have been given on rent,” the document said.

As per the tender document, the company will retain “approximate 5.000 sq.ft” of carpet area on 22nd floor for its office use. “Air India retains ‘Logo’ on the top of the building and maintains the same. Name of the building to be maintained as ‘Air India Building’ by the buyer,” the document added.

Currently, the airline has leased 17 floors in the tower block and part of ground floor to various government offices like Bank of India, India Tourism, Income Tax, Service Tax and TCS. Air India has earned a revenue of about Rs 107 crore from rental and maintenance charges.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air India calls bids to sell Nariman Point building
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition