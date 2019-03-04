Air India asks its crew to say ‘Jai Hind’ after every flight announcement

By: | Updated: March 4, 2019 10:12 PM

According to officials, the current advisory is a "reminder" to the staff, in line with the "mood of the nation".

Air India, Air India crew, jai hind, ashwani lohani, ir India chief, latest news on air india, air india jai hind, air india flight announcementThe advisory has been marked to all crew members of the cash-strapped carrier

Air India crew will have to say “Jai Hind” after every flight announcement “with much fervour”, said an official advisory of the national carrier on Monday. “With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ‘Jai Hind’ at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour,” stated the advisory issued by Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India.

The advisory has been marked to all crew members of the cash-strapped carrier. During his first stint as Air India’s Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani had issued a similar direction to pilots in May 2016. According to officials, the current advisory is a “reminder” to the staff, in line with the “mood of the nation”.

Also read| Data localisation will lead to government control of user data, says expert

“The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words ‘Jai Hind’ would make a tremendous impact,” Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016. Besides, Lohani in his communication had also asked the staff to be “courteous and polite” to passengers and said wearing a smile would be a “good thing”.

Lohani had said, “The cabin crew should greet the passengers while emplaning and deplaning with a ‘namaskaar’ as was the tradition. A smile on the face and conversing sweetly and politely without an iota of irritation would be a good thing.”

Last month, the central government called back retired technocrat Lohani to head the carrier as chairman and managing director for a second time within two years. His first tenure as Air India chief was from August 2015 to August 2017. Lohani was appointed Railway Board chairman in August 2017 and retired in December 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air India asks its crew to say ‘Jai Hind’ after every flight announcement
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition