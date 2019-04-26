Air Canada says its 737 MAX jets grounded until at least August

By: |
Ottawa | Published: April 26, 2019 5:06:35 AM

Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft -- one operated by Ethiopian Airlines and another by Lion Air -- have crashed in recent months, killing nearly 350 people.

Boeing 737 MAX, Air Canada, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Canada jets, industry newsAt the time, Canada?s flagship airline estimated it would get them back in the air by July 1. (Reuters)

Air Canada has said that its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX jets will remain grounded until at least August 1, pushing back a previous estimate for their return to service. Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft — one operated by Ethiopian Airlines and another by Lion Air — have crashed in recent months, killing nearly 350 people. Air Canada’s 24 MAX jetliners were grounded in March following the second crash.

At the time, Canada’s flagship airline estimated it would get them back in the air by July 1. It was also expecting to receive 12 more of the planes in July, but Boeing has advised that deliveries of the aircraft have been suspended. “With the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Air Canada is prudently adjusting its schedule and is finalizing arrangements for additional aircraft to transport customers to their destinations,” executive vice president Lucie Guillemette said in a statement.

She said the company has suspended some routes, substituted different aircraft on others, and is finalising deals with other airlines to temporarily operate flights on its behalf from Canada to Europe and to Hawaii.

Boeing executives, meanwhile, said Wednesday they are working closely with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators to return the 737 MAX to service, but gave no timetable. Analysts have predicted the planes could resume service in late summer or fall.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air Canada says its 737 MAX jets grounded until at least August
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition