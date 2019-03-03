AirAsia offer: Whopping 90 per cent savings in Final Call Sale; check details

By: | Updated: March 3, 2019 3:40 PM

AirAsia offers: BIG Fixed Points is a member exclusive that allows to easily redeem flights using fixed points based on the number of hours you fly.

Flyers can redeem a one-way flight from as low as 500 BIG Points! AirAsia’a Final Call Sale is 90% off market rates and takes place on the first Monday of every month.

AirAsia offers: Low-cost carrier AirAsia India has announced the lowest fare of flights and hotel deals on AirAsiaGo via the AirAsia BIG app. This comes days after the airline had announced an up to 20 per cent discount on its ticket prices for travelling across its flights as well as AirAsia network for a limited period sale offer from February 18 for travel between February 25 and July 31.

“Get the lowest fare of @AirAsia flights + best hotel deals on AirAsiaGo via the AirAsia BIG app. What are you waiting for?,” tweeted AirAsia. According to the official website of the airlines, get up to 90% savings on flights for your next adventure. This applies only for BIG Members.

According to the airlines, a BIG Member enjoys the following benefits:

-Get instant member discount on flights
-Pay for your flights & add-ons with BIG Points for further savings
-Pre-save your card details for faster one-click payment with BigClick
-24-hour members-only priority access to sales
-Manage your upcoming flights & pre-book add ons with MyBookings
-Full flight redemption for free flights
-Exclusive access to monthly sales

Steps to book the flight:

During Booking

First Input your desired flight destination and dates. Click Continue to proceed.

To speed up the booking process, log in with email address and password.

BIG Member ID should be correct to earn BIG Points.

After Booking

Log in at airasia.com
Select My Bookings

Click on Modify

Click Update details followed by BIG Points

Input BIG Member ID and Submit, click Lookup ID if you don’t remember your ID

Moreover, it is to be noted that only the passenger of the flight is eligible for BIG Points claim, which will be reflected in your account within 5 days from your departure date.

