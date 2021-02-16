AIPEF urges chief ministers to seek more time for comments on draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill

The body also claimed that there was strong opposition to the Electricity Bill 2020.

he All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged chief ministers to seek more time from the central government for submission of comments on the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021.

“AIPEF has urged all the Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors to seek at least three months’ time from the central government for the submission of comments and suggestions by all the stakeholders, particularly electricity employees and consumers, on the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 after putting the draft in the public domain,” V K Gupta, a spokesperson of the AIPEF, said in a statement.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey has written a letter to all the chief ministers with a copy to the principal secretaries (power) of all states and chairpersons of state discoms “to take up the issue of (unnecessarily) rushing through the bill”.

He has also urged that the issue be taken up during the scheduled virtual meeting of Power Minister R K Singh with all states on February 17 to discuss the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act 2003.

According to the statement, at present, the bill has been circulated only to principal secretaries of states and CMDs of state discoms, and therefore lacks transparency as required under the Electricity Act 2003.

The most important stakeholders are consumers and power employees and engineers of state discoms who have been completely ignored, it alleged.

Even the comments from statutory bodies like Central Electricity Authority (CEA) , State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and the forum of regulators have not been sought, as per the statement.

The body also claimed that there was strong opposition to the Electricity Bill 2020.

Gupta said that instead of using this opportunity to review the performance of the Electricity Act 2003, legislative changes are being made on an ad-hoc basis to suit certain interests.

Such measures may cause more damage than good. There should be sufficient debate on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, both in the public domain and in Parliament, he added.