AIIMS gets green nod for developing Rs 2,163 crore super-speciality blocks

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has received green nod for developing super-speciality blocks at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) in the national capital at a cost of Rs 2,163 crore. State-owned NBCC will be implementing the proposed project that will come up in an area of 60,500 square metre in the JPNATC campus-II at Safdarjung Enclave. The construction work is expected to be completed in four years.

In a letter to NBCC, Union Environment Ministry said that it has given the environment clearance to the AIIMS’ proposed project with certain riders. The clearance has been given after taking into account the recommendations of an internal expert committee. The land acquisition has been done for the proposed site. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 2,163 crore.

As per the proposal, the project will comprise of constructing five blocks with 184 beds. Maximum height of the building will be 38 metre. The building will accommodate various departments such as Extension of Trauma, Digestive Diseases, Spine, ENT, Endocrine, Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, BMT and Kidney Transplant, Research centre, Rehabilitation Centre, OPD, Radio-diagnosis, Central Service labs among others.