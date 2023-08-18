AICTE collaborates with Jio Institute to introduce Faculty Development Programme on AI, Data Science

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced that it has partnered with Jio Institute for a Faculty Development Programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. This is being initiated under AICTE’s ATAL (AICTE Training and Learning) programme that upskills and reskills faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions. Jio Institute will serve as the host institution for this 5-day residential faculty development programme.Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, will inaugurate the programme on 21st August 2023.

The collaborative initiative aims to empower academic leaders and senior Faculty members with a deep understanding of AI and Data Science while also emphasizing on the ethical considerations of utilizing AI tools for immersive learning. The programme will provide intensive training to 40 selected AICTE members, including Faculty.

“This partnership with the Jio Institute exemplifies our commitment to nurturing cutting edge education that equips our Faculty members for future challenges. It enables us to provide educators with the necessary skills to navigate intricate educational landscapes, thereby emphasizing our resolve towards academic excellence,” said AICTE Chairman, Prof TG Sitharaman.

Encompassing a diverse range of topics, including data visualization, natural language processing, time series & optimization, applications, generative AI, and large language models, the curriculum will delve into the far-reaching impacts of AI and data sciences across sectors such as science, engineering, healthcare and liberal arts.

Additionally, the programme will explore emerging opportunities within the technological landscape. Dr Palak Sheth, Director of Jio Institute, said, “At Jio Institute, we are committed to propelling academic excellence by consistently pushing the boundaries of education. This programme extends beyond imparting knowledge of AI and Data Science, it empowers educators to cultivate a profound sense of ethical responsibility in their students. We are immensely excited to contribute to advancing the educational standards in India.”