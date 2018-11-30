Ahmedabad hotels plan to boycott online booking platforms

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 6:55 AM

You must check your hotel booking with the hotel if you are travelling to Ahmedabad these days. Hoteliers of the city are planning to boycott the online booking platforms including MakeMyTrip and Goibibo from December 1 over commission and indiscriminate discounts offered by these portals.

Ahmedabad hotels, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Ahmedabad, Non Resident Gujarati, gujaratThe association has called a meeting on Friday to discuss the strategy to deal with this problem.

You must check your hotel booking with the hotel if you are travelling to Ahmedabad these days. Hoteliers of the city are planning to boycott the online booking platforms including MakeMyTrip and Goibibo from December 1 over commission and indiscriminate discounts offered by these portals. “The way MakeMyTrip and Goibibo are offering discounts on online booking, it is hurting our profitability. Moreover they have increased commission from 15% to 35%. All these factors are posing business sustainability issues for us and therefore we have decided to boycott these portals from December 1,” said Narendra Somani, president of Hotel and Restaurants Association – Gujarat (HRA-Gujarat).

The association has called a meeting on Friday to discuss the strategy to deal with this problem. Over 300 hotels from Ahmedabad will join the boycott. It is also in touch with other cities hoteliers in Gujarat and India for their support.
Somani said, “This problem is not limited to Ahmedabad but all the hotels in Gujarat and across India are facing the similar issues. We are in touch with Rajkot, Surat and Baroda based hoteliers and will take up this issue nationwide. Most of the hotels are in our support.”

Also read| These 3 brands sold most smartphones on Diwali; record 26% growth in sales this festive season

The December-February period is crucial for Gujarat as wedding season has already begun, Non Resident Gujarati (NRGs) will be visiting their native places and it is also a run up to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held in January next year.
Somani said, “About 56% of booking comes from online portals as now people ensure occupancy of rooms before travel. As Ahmedabad is business centre of Gujarat, importance of online booking is much in hotel business.” According to the association, Ahmedabad has an inventory of about 11,000 rooms against a demand of about 5,500 room. It is mostly during Vibrant Gujarat Summits and other industrial expos, that hotels witness heavy bookings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ahmedabad hotels plan to boycott online booking platforms
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition