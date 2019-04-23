Ahead of Avengers: Endgame premier, Adidas announces shoes in collaboration with Marvel

As the dates for Marvel\u2019s Avengers: Endgame premier draw near, global footwear brand Adidas has entered into a collaboration with Marvel and has announced the launch of five Marvel characters inspired shoes. Adidas will be marketing the shoes in India as well following the global launch of the footwear. The date of the India launch and other countries coincides Marvel\u2019s Avengers: Endgame premier i.e 26 April 2019. With the collection being called \u2018Heroes among us\u2019, Adidas has also roped in ace basketball players James Harden, Damian Lillard, Candace Parker, John Wall and Tracy McGrady. The footwear brand has iconized these athletes as Marvel characters with each player assigned a corresponding Marvel hero - Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America and Nick Fury, respectively. Hence, the collection has Marvel's Iron Man (shoe code: Harden Vol 3), Black Panther (Dame 5), Captain America (N3XT L3V3L), Nick Fury (TMAC 1) and Captain Marvel (Pro Vision). \u0e40\u0e1b\u0e34\u0e14\u0e15\u0e31\u0e27 Adidas Basketball Shoes x Marvel Harden Vol. 3 \u201cIron Man\u201d Dame 5 \u201cBlack Panther\u201d T-MAC 1 \u201cNick Fury\u201d N3XT L3V3L \u201cCaptain America\u201d Pro Vision \u201cCaptain Marvel\u201d \u0e40\u0e1b\u0e34\u0e14\u0e15\u0e31\u0e27 26 April #Adidas#AdidasBasketball#TeamAdidas #AvengersEndGameTH pic.twitter.com\/4UvyW2Cfow \u2014 Marvel Universe Lover Thailand (@MCULoverTH) April 14, 2019 \u201cThe limited Adidas Basketball x Marvel collection will be available exclusively at Adidas's online store, select Adidas retail stores in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh and Kolkata, VegNonVeg across Delhi and Mumbai, Superkicks in Mumbai, Flipkart and Myntra Sneaker Club,\u201d Adidas said in a release. The shoes will be retailed at Rs 9,999 a piece, it added. Previously, the global footwear brand had also collaborated with HBO for Game of Thrones inspired shoe collection. Featuring colour palette and details from various houses and factions in the show, the unisex shoes are available on Adidas India official site for a premium price of Rs 16,999. Adidas has launched a total of six shoes in the Adidas x GOT collection including white coloured House Targaryen shoes, red and black coloured House Lannister shoes and blue, white coloured White Walker pair.