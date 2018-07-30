Ahead of an Investors Summit in October, Uttarakhand govt asks departments to prepare projects to attract investors

Singh instructed the officials at a preparatory meeting in view of the forthcoming summit, an official release said. (ANI)

Ahead of an Investors Summit in October, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh today asked all departments to prepare projects aimed at attracting investments. Singh instructed the officials at a preparatory meeting in view of the forthcoming summit, an official release said. There is potential for investments in the fields of IT, bio-technology, skill development, electronics, food park, warehousing, film making, medical health, fish farming, organic farming and production, wellness tourism, yoga, herbs and aromatic plants, the meeting was told.

A total of 50 projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have already been prepared in view of the summit, the release said. The state government will be holding roads shows in different cities to showcase the availability of resources in the state. The investor friendly environment of the state will also be publicised abroad through round table conferences in different countries, the release said.