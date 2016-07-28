AHA Taxis, PayPal tie-up for easy online payment transactions

Both AHA Taxis and PayPal are committed to offering customers a transparent and hassle free experience. (Reuters)

Online aggregator AHA Taxis announced its partnership with PayPal to integrate its payment gateway for ease of online payment transactions for international customers.

The partnership will enable AHA Taxis to receive payments through PayPal enterprise on all their platforms including Android, iOS, Windows, mobile and desktop web. AHA Taxis’ international customers can be assured of security of their transaction, and also plan their travel itinerary well in advance in their own currency.

Both AHA Taxis and PayPal are committed to offering customers a transparent and hassle free experience. AHA Taxis allows customers to plan their travel in advance and pre-book their desired car in economy, business or premium segment, either through the mobile app or online.

This guarantees that customers get the car of their choice. AHA Taxis currently covers more than 400+ cities across India, through a well-developed network of drivers and cab owners and continues to expand its footprint in tier II and tier III cities.

“We are delighted with this association with PayPal as 20 percent of our business comes from international travellers. We are constantly looking at ways and means to improve their customer experience, and a fair and trusted way of payment transaction plays a vital role,” said Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer AHA Taxis, Amit Grover.

“PayPal’s payments platform is available to people in over 200 countries, with numerous currency options, offering the customer choice and flexibility in how they send, pay or receive money. Having the PayPal payment gateway on our system, will certainly build trust and confidence amongst our international customers and further encourage them to do more business with us,” added Amit Grover.