Agri-tech startup Arya Collateral launches online warehousing platform A2ZGodaam

Agri-tech startup Arya Collateral on Monday launched online platform A2ZGodaam to enable farmers and other value chain stakeholders to easily find agri-warehouses and other post-harvest solutions across the country.

A2ZGodaam is a digital extension of Arya’s current business model. The platform is currently in English and the company plans to launch a vernacular website for the benefit of farmers in a month’s time, before the Kharif harvest.

At the virtual launch, Arya Collateral Managing Director Prasanna Rao said A2ZGodaam will help farmers, farmer producers organisations (FPOs) and the value chain stakeholders to access warehouses and other post-harvest services at the click of a button.

Presently, about 2,000 warehouses (located in 300 districts) are listed on the platform. They have an aggregated area of about 30 million square feet with a storage capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.

Besides, there are 76 service providers from insurance to local transportation, he said.

Rao said the platform will add more warehouses in the coming days. The online website will also be made available in vernacular language for the benefit of farmers.

On this online platform, he said users can choose other ancillary services like finance, transportation, labour, quality testing and commodity preservation services. They can also sell their stored produce on the platform by accessing multiple buyers with complete assurance on quality.

Louis Dreyfus Head Logistics and Execution Vivek Saraswat said currently, there is no data of private-owned agri-storage space in the country. A2ZGodaam is a good initiative and it will be interesting to watch how it will evolve.

“If it brings the dynamic data, it has potential to grow like Oyo rooms and Uber,” he said.

Officials from Rabobank Foundation and ITC were also present at the launch.

Arya has raised USD 9 million funding by investors in the agri-tech space, including LGT Lightstone Aspada and Omnivore till now. The company is now in the process of raising an additional USD 15 million to strengthen and scale these initiatives.