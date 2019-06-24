Agri-input firm KPR Agrochem to raise Rs 283 crore through IPO

India-Pak cricket match records 100 mn viewers on Hotstar *Streaming platform Hotstar Monday said the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 16 in the ongoing Cricket World Cup recorded its largest ever single day reach of 100 million.

Agri-input company KPR Agrochem launched its initial public offer with a price band between Rs 59 and Rs 61 to raise Rs 283 crore. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 210 crore and an Offer for Sale of 1.2 crore equity shares for equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, a release issued here said. The funds raised will be used for repayment and prepayment of loans and also for working capital. The IPO will close on July 2 and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

India-Pak cricket match records 100 mn viewers on Hotstar *Streaming platform Hotstar Monday said the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 16 in the ongoing Cricket World Cup recorded its largest ever single day reach of 100 million. It added that 66 per cent of the 100 million users came in from towns beyond the big metro cities.

Geometry Encompass appoints Rahul Karwa as COO – West *Experiential marketing and brand activation agency Geometry Encompass, part of the WPP group, on Monday said it has appointed Rahul Karwa as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) – West. Before rejoining Geometry Encompass he headed The Bucketlist, a full-service experiential marketing agency, as the Chief Executive Officer.