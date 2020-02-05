AGR or no AGR, govt to miss telecom receipt target

Supposing the SC does not allow for staggered payment, then the entire Rs 1.47 lakh crore dues the operators owe together would need to be paid upfront.

The government has not only upped the FY20 revised estimate receipts from telecom services to Rs 58,989.64 crore from the Budget estimate of Rs 50,519.81 crore, but also gone ahead and fixed a very ambitious figure of Rs 1.33 lakh crore for FY21. However, if closely examined, it seems that the government has got its estimates clearly wrong and would miss it on both fronts.

If at all, the government expects to meet the revised target of Rs 58,989.64 crore for the current fiscal, it would be on the basis of some upfront amount it gets as adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices. However, the Supreme Court is yet to take up the modification petitions of these operators urging for scheduling the payment in a staggered manner so what shape it takes eventually is a little premature to speculate.

Meanwhile, economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Monday that the government has not accounted AGR dues payment in telecom receipts either for the current fiscal or the next. In that scenario, the government can’t get more than Rs 36,195 crore – around Rs 16,000 crore from licence fees and spectrum usage charge and another Rs 20,195 crore from deferred spectrum instalments. It can only touch Rs 59,000 crore, if some – Rs 22,805 crore – comes as upfront payment as AGR dues. However, the DEA secretary says the government has not accounted for that money and till the time the SC does not take up the modification petition, it is difficult to speculate what shape staggered payment would take, even if one assumes that the apex court would allow for it.

Supposing the SC does not allow for staggered payment, then the entire Rs 1.47 lakh crore dues the operators owe together would need to be paid upfront. Of this, the dues of three operators – Bharti, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices – comes to Rs 1.02 lakh crore. But it is unlikely that Vodafone Idea would be able to pay if asked to pay the entire Rs 53,039 crore in one go. In that case the guaranteed payment can come only from Bharti Airtel (Rs 35,586 crore) and Tata Tele (Rs 13,823 crore), which totals Rs 49,409 crore.

If this amount comes this fiscal, the target would be surpassed but then the next year’s target would be widely missed. If the Rs 49,409 crore is deferred to next year, the government will get only Rs 16,000 crore additional from licence fee and spectrum usage charge. A bigger chunk of Rs 21,000 crore as deferred spectrum instalment will not come as a two year moratorium on such payment has been given by the government.

The government will say that it expects to garner revenue from spectrum auctions planned for March/April this year but operators have already said that they are not in a position to bid considering their financial condition, which has worsened with the AGR due burden.

Therefore, whichever way one looks, the government is surely going to miss its target for telecom revenue receipts be it for FY20 or FY21.