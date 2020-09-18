AGR of telecom industry rises to Rs 44,940 crore in Jan-March period

In fact, AGR from national long distance (NLD) declined to Rs 8,210.30 crore in the reported period compared to Rs 8,409 crore in the preceding quarter.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom industry increased by 9.94% in January-March quarter to Rs 44,940 crore compared to Rs 40,877 crore in the preceding October-December 2019 period. As per data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the increase is led by wireless or access services, where the AGR increased to Rs 34,495.88 crore compared to Rs 30,323 crore in the preceding quarter.

In fact, AGR from national long distance (NLD) declined to Rs 8,210.30 crore in the reported period compared to Rs 8,409 crore in the preceding quarter. The AGR from international long distance (ILD) rose marginally to Rs 1,707.86 crore against Rs 1,677 crore in the preceding quarter.

In terms of companies, the Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel witnessed huge increase in their mobile services AGR while Reliance Jio saw muted growth. Vodafone Idea’s access services AGR rose by 20.82% to Rs 7,866.60 crore for January-March period compared to Rs 6,510.97 crore in October-December quarter.

Similarly, Airtel’s AGR for mobile services increased by 19.57% to Rs 9,737 crore against Rs 8,143.48 crore in the preceding quarter. Reliance Jio, though saw its mobile services AGR rise by 6.30% to Rs 13,428.07 crore in the January-March quarter compared to Rs 12,631.95 crore in the preceding quarter.

State-run BSNL too managed to increase its mobile services AGR by 16.59% to Rs 2,274.32 crore in January-March period compared to Rs 1,950.62 crore in the preceding quarter.

As a result of increased AGR, the spectrum usage charges paid to government also rose by 13.40% to Rs 1,424 crore in the reported period against Rs 1,256 crore in the preceding period. Similarly, licence fee increased by 10.21% to Rs 3,604 crore from Rs 3,270 crore.

Mobile services contributed 76.76% of the total AGR of telecom services. Monthly average revenue per user (Arpu) for mobile services increased to Rs 97.64 from Rs 85.07 in the preceding quarter. The share of state-run BSNL/MTNL in the mobile services AGR stood at 7.91%.