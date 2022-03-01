AGR of telecom industry rises in October-December quarter

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data, the AGR (including NLD revenues) rose to around Rs 48,300 crore for the period with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio gaining revenue market share at the cost of Vodafone Idea (VIL).

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom industry rose in October-December quarter on the back of tariff hikes.

The AGR in the preceding quarter stood at about Rs 46,400 crore.

The revenue market share (RMS) of Reliance Jio stood at about 40% for the period followed by Bharti Airtel at 34.9% and Vodafone Idea at about 18.1%.