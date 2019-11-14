AGR hit: Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs 50,921 crore

Vodafone Idea said that its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy.

Hit hard by the unpaid statutory dues, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a colossal Rs 50,921 crore loss for the second quarter ended September 30, and said it is in the process of filing a review petition on the adjusted gross revenue matter.

Also read: Indigo CEO says promoters’ feud has ‘zero impact’ on airlines



This is the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian company in recent memory. Vodafone Idea said that its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy. The SC order on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter “has significant financial implications for the industry”, VIL said in a statement.