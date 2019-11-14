AGR hit: Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs 50,921 crore

By: |
Published: November 14, 2019 9:41:10 PM

Hit hard by the unpaid statutory dues, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a colossal Rs 50,921 crore loss for the second quarter ended September 30.

AGR hit, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea Q2 loss, Adjusted Gross Revenue, supreme courtVodafone Idea said that its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy.

Hit hard by the unpaid statutory dues, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a colossal Rs 50,921 crore loss for the second quarter ended September 30, and said it is in the process of filing a review petition on the adjusted gross revenue matter.

Also read: Indigo CEO says promoters’ feud has ‘zero impact’ on airlines

This is the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian company in recent memory. Vodafone Idea said that its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy. The SC order on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter “has significant financial implications for the industry”, VIL said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. AGR hit: Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs 50,921 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Restaurants 2.0: Now, robots will decide if you should get free beer or nothing
2Motorola Razr makes a comeback with foldable display to take on Samsung Galaxy Fold
3Cash still king for McDonald’s: 60% global diners can’t get burgers at self-ordering kiosks