AGR dues: Vodafone Idea uncertain on future, to make payments in few days

Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read had in November said the company’s India unit could be headed for liquidation if there is no relief on the demand to pay AGR dues.

Vodafone Idea has said it is assessing the amount that it will be able to pay to the government towards the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and the payment will be made in the next few days. The company, however, expressed concerns regarding its ability to continue its business. It said, as disclosed in its statement for the December quarter, its ability to continue as a going concern is essentially dependent on a positive outcome of the application for modification of the supplementary order.

The statement from the company came after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) asked telecom operators to make immediate payments regarding the AGR dues, after the Supreme Court directive for non-compliance of its October 24, 2019, order. While hearing the modification petitions of the companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court has shattered all hopes of any relief towards payments while coming down heavily on DoT for not recovering the dues.

“The company is currently assessing the amount that it will be able to pay to DoT towards the dues calculated based on AGR, as interpreted by the Supreme Court. The company proposes to pay the amount so assessed in the next few days,” Vodafone Idea said.

The total dues which Vodafone Idea needs to pay is Rs 53,039 crore. The company has reported a loss of Rs 6,453 crore for the October-December quarter. Bharti Airtel has also said it will deposit Rs 10,000 crore on account of adjusted AGR dues by February 20 and the balance payment will be done before March 17 after self-assessment.

Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read had in November said the company’s India unit could be headed for liquidation if there is no relief on the demand to pay AGR dues. Though 15 telecom companies owe Rs 1.47 lakh crore in dues to the government, many have either shut shop or gone into insolvency. As such the total amount from the three companies functioning — Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices — is Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

Though Bharti has raised funds to pay up and Tata Teleservices is in a position to do the same, Vodafone Idea has stated in the past its inability to pay in one go. Friday’s order in a way pushes Vodafone Idea to shut shop, as was indicated by its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla earlier.