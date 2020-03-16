AGR dues: Vodafone Idea pays full principal amount

Vodafone Idea ’s total AGR dues stand at Rs 21,533 crore including non core assets such as rent, profit on sale of fixed assets.

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the modification plea on the payment schedule of AGR dues, Vodafone Idea paid another Rs 3,354 crore towards its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday. With this, the company has paid its complete principal due of about Rs 6,854 crore, it said. “The Company has today paid a further amount of Rs 3,354 crore to the DoT, being the balance part of the principal amount towards AGR liability. Thus the Company has paid the full principal amount of Rs. 6,854 crores towards the AGR dues,” Vodafone Idea said in a BSE filing. The principal amount is estimated to be around Rs 6,854 crore by the company’s own calculations. However, Vodafone Idea’s total AGR dues stand at Rs 21,533 crore including non core assets such as rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, etc, according to the troubled telecom’s own assessment.

“The Company had filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the Department of Telecommunications on 6 March 2020, in which AGR liability principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore was determined for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19,” Vodafone Idea said. It had already paid a sum of Rs 2,500 crore on 17 February 2020. Additionally, a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore was also paid on 20 February 2020. The modification plea was filed by the Indian telecom companies and other operators and the SC is expected to hear the same on 17 March 2020.

The troubles for India’s telecom sector aggravated when the Supreme Court ruled in October that AGR dues will also include non-core items. Due to the same, about 15 companies are now facing dues of more than Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea’s shares were up 4.46% at Rs 5.85 at 1 PM on the BSE Monday. Vodafone Idea’s shares closed at Rs 5.60 apiece in the last trading session.