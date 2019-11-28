AGR dues: The curious case of ‘missing’ firms, files

Officials said as per the apex court order, AGR dues on licence fee and spectrum usage charge need to be paid up by any firm which had any form of telecom licence at any point of time.

Telecom operators and non-telecom PSUs may have got notices from the department of telecommunications (DoT) for paying up their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues within three months to comply with the order of Supreme Court. However, the department is finding it difficult to locate several other private firms which once had a telecom licence to send the notices.

Officials said as per the apex court order, AGR dues on licence fee and spectrum usage charge need to be paid up by any firm which had any form of telecom licence at any point of time. Now, there are several firms, mostly standalone internet service providers, which got shut down more than a decade ago.

The officials are finding it difficult to locate the relevant files of these firms so that notices can be sent to them. Even if the files are located by any chance, they are unsure whether the relevant addresses would still be valid. Further, what’s worrying them is that this exercise needs to be completed in a time-bound manner, as the concerned companies need to pay up the amount within three months. Officials said the problem has got compounded as there’s no digital record of these firms with the DoT.